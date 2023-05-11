StoneWater at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights will host its Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.
Reservations are required, and all seatings will be for 90 minutes and are buffet style.
“Celebrate all of the special mothers in your life,” General Manager Whitney Neidus said in a news release. “Whether it’s a mom of five kids, a dog mom, a stepmom, a foster mom, a grandma; all the moms deserve a day to be celebrated and spent with the ones who love them most.”
The menu is split into four stations – the adult station, with items like Nutella brioche casserole, red skin potato hash, garlic cream penne with peas and mushrooms, and vegetable and herb puff pastry quiche; a carving station, with braised brisket; a kid’s buffet menu, with scrambled eggs, pancakes, tater tots and chicken tenders; and a dessert station, including a seasonal fruit display, yogurt and granola, and bagels.
To make a reservation, email Neidus at wneidus@stonewatergolf.com or call 440-461-4653, ext. 232.