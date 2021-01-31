The Rustic Grill at StoneWater Golf Club is getting in the Valentine’s Day spirit with chocolate heart shaped smash boxes and heart shaped hot cocoa bombs.
The smash boxes, which are made in house, are hollow chocolate hearts with surprise fillings. Customers can also request to have an engagement ring placed in the smash box if they are planning to use it to propose by calling ahead. A small hammer is included in the package to break open the chocolate.
The cocoa bombs, also made in house, are a hot chocolate balls that just require warm milk. By placing them in a mug and pouring the milk over the bomb, it’ll transform into a cup of cocoa, marshmallows and all. Each cocoa bomb is presented in a cellophane box with festive filler and a ribbon.
Several gift sets are available, including a deluxe box for $125 with a chocolate heart, a bottle of prosecco and assorted candy, four cocoa bombs and six chocolate covered strawberries; a $45 set, with a chocolate heart with assorted candy; a four-pack of cocoa bombs for $26; and a six-pack of cocoa bombs for $34.
Customers should call the Rustic Grill to place an order, selecting a pickup time and date. The order will be brought to your car. Or, customers can visit in person and purchase walk-in, but stock is not guaranteed. The gift sets are by preorder only, and cocoa bombs are encouraged to be ordered ahead of time.
To place a preorder, contact Whitney Neidus at wneidus@stonewatergolf.com or 440-461-4653. Quantities are limited.
StoneWater Golf Club is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.