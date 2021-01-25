The Rustic Grill at StoneWater Golf Club will be offering Super Bowl catering packages.
Available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7, all orders need to be pre-ordered prior to pickup. Orders will be cold at the time of pick-up, with reheating instructions included. Credit cards will be taken to place all orders, which need to be placed by Feb. 4.
The menu includes: wings (available in both a dozen for $15 and two dozen for $28), with an assortment of sauces like buffalo, sriracha honey, cajun or garlic parmesan and served with celery, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese; six baked brisket sliders with onions and swiss for $18; a dozen empanadas with sweet and spicy aioli for $18; foru servings of chopped salad for $24; baked back and cheese in various sizes; and assorted beverages.
To place your order, call Stephanie at 440-461-4653, ext. 224 or email sgaspar@stonewatergolf.com.
StoneWater Golf Club is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.