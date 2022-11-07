StoneWater customers can order its new fall cocktail, “Cleveland Spiked Apple Cider,” which consists of vodka, white wine, apple cider and spices.
After the spices and ciders are soaked and steeped together, the vodka and wine are added to the drink.
“We made the spiked cider last year and served it in the restaurant,” Kathryn Neidus, executive chef at the Rustic Grill, said in a news release. “It was so popular we wanted to expand and bottle it so people could enjoy at home. There’s so many gatherings in the fall; Halloween, football games, tailgating. It’s the perfect pre-made cocktail. You can gift it or enjoy it yourself.”
A bottle of Cleveland Spiked Apple Cider is 750ml, 12.9% alcohol by volume and is $24 per bottle. There is a 10% discount when purchasing a case, which is six bottles. The drink is only available for a limited time until it sells out.
Bottles can be purchased at stonewatergolf.com, in person or by telephone at 440-461-4653. All purchases can be picked up at StoneWater.
To sample the drink at StoneWater, visit its restaurant, the Rustic Grill. It is $10 a glass.
For more information or additional questions, email clevelandspikedcider@gmail.com.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights, and is open Tuesday through Saturday.