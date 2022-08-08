Sung’s House, an Asian restaurant in Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland, announced July 8 that it will close permanently after 10 years.
The post, which was added to the restaurants website, said “multiple factors” led up to the decision. It served Japanese and Korean cuisine.
“We greatly appreciate all the support we got from our customers, staff members and Playhouse Square,” the post said. “It was our pleasure to serve you. We hope everyone stays well.”
Sung’s House was at 1507 Euclid Ave.