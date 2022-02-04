The Rustic Grill at StoneWater will host a Super Bowl watch party at 6 p.m. Feb. 13.
Admission includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, entry into a Cleveland Cavaliers ticket raffle, football square boards and drink specials.
Admission is $38 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Drinks are priced separately.
For those staying in for the big game, orders can be made in advance for pick-up. Carry-out catering includes caramelized onion dip for $6, pretzel bites for $16 per dozen, mini lamb gyros for $21 per dozen, pastrami spring rolls for $20 per dozen, beef or vegetarian chili for $16 per quart, wings for $15 per dozen and more.
To place an advance order, call 440-461-4653, ext. 224, or email gaspar@stonewatergolf.com. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Feb. 9. Pickup will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13. Other times can be arranged with advance notice. All orders require a credit card. Reheating instructions will be included.
For those wanting to attend the in-person festivities or inquire about renting the venue for a private watch party, call 440-461-4653, ext. 232, or email wneidus@stonewatergolf.com.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.