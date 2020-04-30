TheWineBuzz’s Super Sipper Saturday will be May 2. The Ohio-based wine media company created the marketing initiative to encourage Ohioans to support the state’s 330 wineries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to launch Super Sipper Saturday in support of wineries across the state of Ohio,” Susan D. Myers, publisher of TheWineBuzz, said in a news release. “These small businesses represent a billion-dollar industry and more than 8,000 full-time jobs – and they’re in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 crisis. We’re asking Buckeyes and wine enthusiasts to shop their favorite Ohio wineries with phone, online and email orders on Saturday, May 2.”
Super Sipper Saturday will run all day May 2 at participating wineries. For more information, a full list of offerings and promotions, visit thewinebuzz.com.