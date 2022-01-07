Sushi Junki, a Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group concept, opened Dec. 6 at 79 West St. in Chagrin Falls.
The definition of “junki” is a person who gets an unusual amount of pleasure from or has an unusual amount of interest in something, according to owner Bret Adams in an Aug. 31 news release. Sushi. The kitchen is led by chef Thai Vue.
The space features a sushi bar, dining room and main bar.
Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.
For a full menu, visit sushi-junki.com.