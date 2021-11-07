Sweet Moses Soda Fountain & Treat Shop closed Oct. 24.
In an Oct. 18 Facebook post, the Gordon Square establishment wrote it tried to find new owners for the over 10-year operation but the “transition to new owners have fallen through, leading to the difficult decision to close the shop.”
“It’s been fun, exciting and fulfilling to make this dream come alive in the Gordon Square Arts District,” the post read. “We cannot thank our neighbors, customers and employees enough for your support and friendship since the first day we opened.”
The concept featured soda jerks, which are people who operate a soda fountain in a drugstore, preparing and serving soda drinks and ice cream. The menu included homemade ice cream, with toppings like hot fudge and caramel sauce, along with root beer, baked goods, chocolates and caramel corn. It boasted being Cleveland’s only neighborhood soda fountain, and was named after Moses Cleaveland, an American lawyer and politician that founded the city of Cleveland.
It opened in 2011.
Sweet Moses was at 6800 Detroit Ave.