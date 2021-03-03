Swensons Drive-In, an Akron-based car hop fast food company, is expanding to Willoughby.
Projected to open this summer on the corner of Euclid Avenue and State Route 91, Willoughby City Councilman Ken Kary confirmed the opening in his monthly newsletter to constituents.
“When it was discovered that Swensons was coming to Willoughby, the ‘buzz’ started,” he said in the newsletter. “Planning commission approved this development with very few concerns. Most of them were related to environmental issues,” specifically concerning storm water on the property, additional landscaping, an ingress/egress situation for the Euclid Avenue entrance and sidewalk replacements on Euclid Avenue.
Swensons was established in 1934 and is home to the Galley Boy, a double cheeseburger with special sauce on a toasted bun topped with a green olive.
The restaurant will take over the former Denny’s at 34725 Euclid Avenue.
Swensons has 15 locations in Northeast and Central Ohio.