Health officials say the virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City’s wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified north of the city. The city and New York state health departments said Friday that the presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett says the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising. Officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio. Polio was once one of the nation's most feared diseases. It mostly affects children.