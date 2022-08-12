Tasting Table, a New York City-based digital media company focused on food and drink, named Larder Delicatessen in Cleveland and Jack’s Deli in University Heights among its top 20 Jewish delis in the United States.

The Best Jewish Delis In The US” list was released Aug. 9, and included 20 delis from around the country.

Larder, located in the Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district, is headed up by Jeremy Umansky, his wife Allie La Valle Umansky, and his business partner Kenny Scott.

Jack’s Deli has been open since 1980, led by the Markowitz family and business partner Gary Lebowitz.

