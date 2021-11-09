The team behind Giovanni’s in Beachwood and Smokin Q’s BBQ in Mayfield is working to open two new concepts.
Paloma, a Mexican restaurant, is coming to Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. Housed in a 4,440-square-foot space, the restaurant will fill one of the last remaining marquee spaces at the development. It is in the design phase, with a planned late spring or early summer opening in 2022.
According to Cleveland Scene, Paloma will offer tacos, featuring a corn-flour hybrid tortilla, Latin-themed appetizers, mains and desserts, and customers will also have their pick of a top-flight drink menu, featuring renditions of its namesake tequila-based drink, the Paloma.
The other concept, called The Village Butcher and Saulmeria, will open in the former Happy Healthy Dogs space at 818 SOM Center Road in Mayfield. Plans call for a late December opening.
The 1,700-square-foot shop will feature a dry aging chamber and salami products, according to Cleveland Scene. It will also stock steaks, chops, deli meats, cheeses and imported Italian fare. Fresh pasta made on site will also be available for purchase, as well as sandwiches and other prepared foods.