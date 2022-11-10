2017 E. 9th St. in Cleveland
Screenshot / Google Maps

After eight years, Adega at Metropolitan at the 9 in downtown Cleveland closed at the end of October.

In its place, The Centro opened Nov. 4. The interior received a refresh, with the removal of its large wine vaults, new flooring and a rework of the dining room seating arrangement. The new restaurant is a rustic Italian-inspired steakhouse that uses fresh, clean ingredients, according to Cleveland Scene. Chef Frank Fazio-Grk will still lead the kitchen.

The restaurant is at 2017 E. 9th St. in Cleveland.

