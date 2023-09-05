The Last Page at Pinecrest in Orange is open for lunch service.
Serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, the restaurant is offering an exclusive menu of both original and new The Last Page favorites. The menu includes starters like bread and “butter,” made out of bone marrow and rosemary salt, hummus and pita bread, chicken wings, spicy salmon tartare and tuna tartare; salads, including the classic Caesar and kale salad; heirloom carrots; grilled broccol; seasoned fries; bagels and lox; the Last Chicken Sandwich; the TLP burger and truffle orecchiette pasta. Lunch desserts include carrot cake, tres leches and a crunch bar, which is a chocolate brownie, hazelnut mousse and an almond pretzel crunch shell.
Its other hours have also been updated – 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dinner; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Sunday brunch; and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for happy hour at the bar. The Last Page is closed on Mondays.
The Last Page is at 100 Park Ave., Suite 128.