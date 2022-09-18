The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23.
Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
In a 700 square-foot-space, there is seating for 10 to 12 guests at the bar, which requires no reservations. The restaurant itself will allow for 28 to 30 people. Reservations are highly recommended or the dining room. If online reservations are sold out for the evening, call 440-318-1492 to inquire about additional openings.
Hours are 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, visit thereservechagrin.com.