Chef Anthony Zappola’s The Rice Shop opened Oct. 28 at Van Aken District in the former Restore location at 3403 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights.
The Rice Shop has a varied history, first located in Las Vegas. Zappola then moved it to the Ohio City Galley after moving to Cleveland, but closed it as business at Lox, Stock and Brisket in University Heights ramped up. When Lox, Stock and Brisket moved to Van Aken District in July 2020, The Rice Shop took over the University Heights space, but then closed in November 2020 to make way for Chicken Ranch, a concept by chef Demetrios Atheneos.
The 837-square-foot space features an open kitchen, counter service and seating for 20 guests, according to Cleveland Scene. The menu has items like mochiko chicken, Kentucky fried fish, steak fried rice, Korean beef and tuna poke, which is essentially sushi in a bowl.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.