The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is offering a special three-course chef tasting dinner menu for Valentine’s Day’s weekend, Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.
The event was curated by executive chef Kathryn Neidus.
The first course includes a choice of creamy cauliflower soup with truffle oil and pistachios, or “Green Goddess” salad with chopped kale and spinach, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, almonds, shaved shallots and “Green Goddess” dressing.
Main course includes capellini pasta with parmesan and black pepper; grilled salmon with lemon herb and pea risotto, topped with arugula pesto; or a grilled hanger steak with parmesan roasted broccoli and Yukon potatoes in a mushroom brandy sauce.
Dessert offerings are crème brûlée served with berries; red velvet cheesecake with graham cracker crust and whipped cream; or triple chocolate fudge cake served with berries and chocolate sauce.
Price is $38 plus tax and gratuity per person, with no free entree or bonus cards accepted. A full-service dinner menu will also be available.
Space is limited. RSVPs can be made to 440-461-4653, ext. 232, or to Whitney Neidus at wneidus@stonewatergolf.com.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.