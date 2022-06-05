The Rustic Grill at StoneWater’s The Yard, a backyard family bar concept, has reopened for its second season.
Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the fall, with live music from 7 to 10 p.m. each night. A new fire pit has been added to go along with the space’s mixed patio sets, picnic tables, high tops and bar seats – all in the backyard of the Rustic Grill, right before the 10th tee. Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at One Club Drive in Highland Heights.
“The Yard has become the perfect summer hangout,” Whitney Neidus, general manager, said in a news release. “It’s wonderful for drinks before dinner, after golf, after dinner or before you head home, or a great place to enjoy an outdoor backyard dinner. Families, neighbors, visitors and dogs are all welcome and right at home.”
Menu options are on a rotating schedule with local trucks and stands. A full bar is available, as well as signature cocktails exclusive to The Yard.
For updates, additions and a complete listing of all The Yard events planned for the summer, visit stonewatergolf.com/theyard.