The Side Quest, a Lakewood self-proclaimed “geek bar” that specializes in board games, video games, gaming events, and themed cocktails and food, announced its intention to close at the end of January.
“This past year, we have all been through a lot of ups and downs,” a Jan. 1 post on the bar’s Facebook page said. “There have been a lot of new challenges to face, and we’ve risen as best we could with new ways of serving, new products and a new way to reward our customers for coming to see us. At the end of the day, we enter winter with the lowest customer turnout due to the new influx of COVID combined with the highest cost of running that we’ve ever dealt with. After much intense consideration, this has led us to the difficult decision to close The Side Quest.”
The post said the bar will remain open for most of January with varying hours, allowing the team to “raise funds to cover expenses accrued over the last months” including clearing its beverage and food stock, game inventory, event supplies and “other various basement treasures.” There are plans to stay open long enough for current staff to find new opportunities, the post continued.
“Thank you so much to everyone that has come to see us 1,000 times or even just once,” the post said. “You’ve helped us build an amazing community that made everything that’s happened here possible.”
The bar opened in 2014 at 17900 Detroit Road. Its name is inspired by a “Dungeons & Dragons” term for an adventure quest off of a game’s main story plot.
The bar is also looking for new potential owners interested in taking over.
For more information, visit thesidequestbar.com.