The Sleepy Rooster, a breakfast and lunch cafe in South Russell, was named one of Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants on its 2022 list.
No. 41 in the rankings, The Sleepy Rooster was the only Northeast Ohio eatery to receive a nod, and just one of four in Ohio, including the Refectory Restaurant in Columbus, Fireside Pizza in Cincinnati and The Alcove Restaurant & Lounge in Mount Vernon. To compile the list, Yelp reached out to users to learn their favorite restaurants and then each restaurant was ranked by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation.
The Sleepy Rooster’s entry, penned by “Casey S.,” called the eatery “fine dining meets brunch.” It also gave a nod to chef Craig Fitzgerald for his locally sourced ingredients and his ability to “build his own takes” on popular breakfast staples like eggs Benedict, pancakes, frittatas and hash,” and “fun lunch items” like fried bologna sandwiches with onions and mustard.
The entry also included a note from a Yelp user, or a Yelper, that said, “This has only happened twice in my life: The (biscuits and gravy) at The Sleepy Rooster made me cry…. Everything else is good there, too.”
The Sleepy Rooster is at 5210B Chillicothe Road.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.
For a full menu, visit thesleepyrooster.com.