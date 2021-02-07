The Sleepy Rooster, a breakfast-and-lunch diner, recently opened at 5210 Chillicothe Road in South Russell.
Open for breakfast and lunch only Tuesday through Sunday, the diner is headed by Craig and Sarah Fitzgerald. Craig Fitzgerald graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh and went on to work in fine dining in Pittsburgh and Florida, before returning to Northeast Ohio to work with the Gamekeeper’s group, according to Cleveland Scene.
The menu features fresh-baked biscuits, which are used in breakfast biscuits, biscuits and gravy, and other egg dishes.
Other menu items include various breakfast toasts, with the option of topping them with avocado, and smoked salmon, dill cream, and cheese and onion, which are available all day. Lunch menu items include griddled PB&J, and fried bologna and onion.
The diner currently seats about 45 guests due to COVID-19 restrictions on dining, half of its 90-seat capacity.
For the full menu, visit thesleepyroostercafe.com.