The Yard on 3rd will open this summer in a space formerly occupied by Lure Bistro on 3rd Street in Willoughby.

Co-owned by Anna Dey, The Yard on 3rd has a projected opening date of June 1. As a primarily outdoor venue, The Yard will feature an outdoor bar out front, one inside and a communal picnic area for food trucks and other vendors. Geraci’s Pizza will be served on site. Food trucks will be on a rotating basis and park in a designated space. Geraci’s space will cover 1,200 square feet of a 4,000-square-foot building.

The area will also be dog friendly.

Geraci’s has locations in University Heights, Pepper Pike and Mayfield.

Lure Bistro closed in January 2020.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you