The Yard on 3rd will open this summer in a space formerly occupied by Lure Bistro on 3rd Street in Willoughby.
Co-owned by Anna Dey, The Yard on 3rd has a projected opening date of June 1. As a primarily outdoor venue, The Yard will feature an outdoor bar out front, one inside and a communal picnic area for food trucks and other vendors. Geraci’s Pizza will be served on site. Food trucks will be on a rotating basis and park in a designated space. Geraci’s space will cover 1,200 square feet of a 4,000-square-foot building.
The area will also be dog friendly.
Geraci’s has locations in University Heights, Pepper Pike and Mayfield.
Lure Bistro closed in January 2020.