ThornCreek to hold grand opening celebration Sept. 26
ThornCreek Winery & Gardens will hold its grand opening celebration Sept. 26 at 155 Treat Road in Aurora.
Starting at 7 p.m., attendees are asked to “dress to impress” for the champagne greeting, passed hors d’oeuvres and dinner spread event.
VIP table reservation for eight is $650, with a 6 p.m. arrival time. VIPs will get a guided tour of the winery and a private wine tasting. Regular admission tickets are $75 each.
To RSVP, call 330-652-9245.