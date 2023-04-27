ThornCreek Winery & Gardens at 155 Treat Road in Aurora was purchased by the team behind Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens, and reopened as the winery’s new, rebranded second wine, food and event campus March 30.
Now called the Orchid House Winery, the winery features a restaurant, two-event spaces and a members-only bourbon bar, all managed by the Sapphire Creek team, led by Kathleen Birkel Dangelo. Dangelo founded Sapphire Creek in 2016 in Bainbridge Township alongside her now late husband, Andy Dangelo.
“Everyone at Sapphire Creek is so excited to welcome these employees and guests to our family as we work hard to show them our dedication to providing an unrivaled hospitality experience,” Birkel Dangelo, president of Tap Root Hospitality Group, which was formed as part of the acquisition and is now the parent company behind the two wineries and the members’ club, said in the release.
Rick Bennett IV, general manager and executive chef, said in the release that they “are incredibly excited with this opportunity.”
ThornCreek opened in 2009 under owner David Thorn, and hosted a sell-off of its remaining bottles of wine at the end of March to prepare for the rebrand and transition, which was announced on ThornCreek’s social media pages and through a news release on March 10.
“After spending years growing my business and investing in my building, grounds and employees, I am pleased to put this Winery in the hands of someone who will care for it and nurture it the way I have done,” Thorn said in a news release.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations can be made by calling 330-562-9245.
To learn more, visit orchidhousewinery.com.