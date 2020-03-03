Tibor’s Kosher Meats will hold its first Passover Food Fair from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 15 at Young Israel of Cleveland, 2463 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
Some of the offerings at event include rollats, fancy cakes, shmurah matza, cookies, pizza dough and knishes. Attendees will be able to sample more than 50 varieties of Passover baked goods. Customers will also be able to place their orders for Passover treats on site, for pick up on April 5 at Young Israel. Hashagacha is Montreal Kosher.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to Matan B’sayser for Passover.
For more information, visit tiborskoshermeats.com or call 216-381-7615.