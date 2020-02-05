A tropical-themed floating tiki bar, Tiki Barge, will come to Cleveland starting in June.
The boat, which is similar to a party bus, will travel along the Cuyahoga River in two-hour trips.
Guests are allowed to bring their own drinks and the barge can also be rented out for gatherings such as parties and corporate events. Maximum capacity will be 20 people and there will be a bathroom on board.
Tickets are not on sale yet, but will begin at $40. The first trip will be scheduled to depart at noon June 1.
For more information, visit bit.ly/30ZpzGJ, call 833-747-2929 or email cletikibarge@gmail.com.