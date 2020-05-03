After closing temporarily March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tommy’s Restaurant in Cleveland Heights will re-open on May 4, open daily from noon to 7 p.m.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Tommy’s will be open for online ordering and curbside pickup following “all essential safety protocols for food service and sanitation.”
Customers are asked to pre-pay orders online or by telephone, “in order to keep our customers and employees safe as possible,” the post said. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone and making you delicious food and milkshakes.”
Tommy’s is at 1824 Coventry Road.