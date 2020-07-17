Tommy’s Restaurant in the Coventry neighborhood in Cleveland Heights will use the former patio of Panini’s Bar and Grill, which closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. The location has also been removed from Panini’s corporate website.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the patio opened for service on July 13. Guests are asked to wear masks when not at their tables and to practice social distancing during their visit to the patio. Pets are not allowed on the patio.
Tommy’s patio is across the street from the main restaurant and provides and additional 60 outdoor seats for customers. Diners will receive full-service dining with servers and restrooms, adding outdoor service to Tommy’s offerings as it previously did not have patio seating. The property is being rented on a temporary basis.
“We are serving all of your favorites and we can’t wait to see you,” the post read.
Tommy’s Restaurant is at 1824 Coventry Road. Hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.