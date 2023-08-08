Tower City is welcoming two more food options, Cleveland Sandwich Co. and Everybody Eatz/Yes It’s Fresh!, to The Eatery food court at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland.
Cleveland Sandwich Co. is home to the West Coast Burger. It regularly offers hot dogs and corned beef. It also has daily specials. Sides include regular or sweet potato fries. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Everybody Eatz/Yes It’s Fresh! is a two-in-one food and beverage option, featuring traditional wings, fries and Po-boys, as well as plant-based options like vegan burgers, chicken wraps, apple pie rolls and peach cobbler rolls. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit towercitycenter.com.