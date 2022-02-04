Trader Joe’s plans to open a location in Mentor on Feb. 7, the company announced.
At 9474 Mentor Ave., the 9,900-square-foot store is the seventh location in Ohio and third in Northeast Ohio.
The Mentor location will feature art depicting Lake Erie, Headlands Beach State Park and the Mentor Lagoons, since each Trader Joe’s store features art that pays homage to the neighborhood it is in.
The location is still hiring at traderjoes.com. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will start at 8 a.m. opening day.
The grocery story chain started in 1967 in Pasadena, Calif., now with a presence of over 530 stores in 42 states. It is now headquartered in Monrovia, Calif., and is led by CEO Dan Bane.