Culinary students from Cuyahoga Community College will hold a fundraising dinner for Stone Soup CLE from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at the college’s Jerry Sue Thornton Center, 2500 E. 22nd St. in Cleveland.
Themed “The Year of the Rat Lunar New Year Celebration,” the event will include a Chinese dinner buffet served from stations. All food will be prepared and served by Tri-C students in the culinary program’s banquet class.
The evening will include live music from the Cleveland Chinese Music Ensemble and a demonstration by Sifu Mark Lee Pringle of Coiling Dragon Chinese Kung Fu Studio.
Tickets are $50 or $90 for two and can be purchased at tri-c.edu/stonesoupcle. Group rates are also available. The cost includes dinner and a cocktail. A cash bar will also be available.
Stone Soup CLE, a nonprofit food rescue service, has recovered 250,000 pounds of food since its formation in 2015.