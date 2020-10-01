Alere kitchen, Cuyahoga Community College’s student-run restaurant, is donating meals to the Malachi Parish hunger center after the COVID-19 closed its reservation book for the fall semester.
Meals cooked in the kitchen, which is part of an advanced culinary class, are boxed and taken to St. Malachi’s Back Door Ministry twice a week. Approximately 20 to 25 meals are dropped off on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“Serving others is what we teach,” Deanna Manners, an assistant culinary professor at the college’s Hospitality Management Center of Excellence, said in a news release. “With these meals, we’re taking that lesson to another level and helping our community.”
A recent menu featured a main dish of cilantro lime chicken and rice, with cranberry brie bites and chocolate mousse.
“The clientele we serve aren’t getting this sort of meal or nutrition anywhere else,” Racquel Jones, coordinator of the Back Door Ministry, said in the release. “There is a huge need right now in our community, so this means a lot.”
Alere is designed to give students experience in all areas of restaurant operations. The 12-table space usually serves four days a week at the Jerry Sue Thornton Center, 2500 E. 22nd St. in Cleveland’s Campus District.