Tricky Tortoise, a brewing company, has plans to fill the space left behind by Willoughby Brewing Company at 4057 Erie St.
The new business, fronted by entrepreneur Bobby Ehasz, will specialize in its alcoholic offerings, but has plans to offer a pub menu with items like wings, pizza and pierogies. Plans call for a potential soft opening party for Halloween. Ehasz is also a partner at Pompatus Brewing in Bainbridge Township.
The company’s limited liability license was filed on May 16, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s business search portal.
Willoughby Brewing Company, opened in 1998 by T.J. Reagan, first closed in January 2020 after failing to pay its sales taxes and the tax commissioner suspending its vendor’s license, according to previous Cleveland Jewish News reports. At the time, it reopened about a week later, only to close again for good later that September.
Owned by Rollin Cooke III at the time, the doors were locked with a sign on the entrance that it was for rent – to the surprise of Cooke since the brewing company had not received an eviction notice at the time, but the water was shut off and the locks had been changed, previous CJN reports said.
Willoughby Brewing Company was one of Northeast Ohio’s first breweries when it opened.