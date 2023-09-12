Truman’s 216, a restaurant in Cleveland’s Flats East Bank, closed its doors for good on July 31.
Jillian Wolstein opened Truman’s 216 at 1050 W. 10th St. in August 2019 to support H.E.L.P. Children, her nonprofit that is “committed to cultivating the academic potential of each child through quality education and healthcare,” according to its mission statement. All of Truman 216’s proceeds went to those in need, according to previous Cleveland Jewish News reports. Her ex-husband, the late Scott Wolstein, was the executive co-founder of H.E.L.P Children, which stands for hope, education, love and protection.
Truman’s 216 was named after Jillian Wolstein’s English bulldog Truman, and was a dog-friendly establishment – and even had a dog menu and private dog park attached to its building.
In a Facebook Reel shared to its account on July 12, Truman’s 216 cited “reasons beyond our control” as what led to its closure just short of four years after it opened.
“It is time to say goodbye,” the post said. “...Thank you to all who have supported us and the friendships we’ve made. We love and appreciate you all.”