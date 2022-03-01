Brandon Chrostowski, of the EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute in Cleveland, and Jill Vedaa, of Salt+ in Lakewood, have been named semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards.
As the highest honors in the United States culinary scene, Chrostowski is a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Restaurateur Category.” He is the only Ohioan in the category of 20 nominees. Vedaa is a semifinalist for “Best Chef: Great Lakes category,” which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. It is her third year as a semifinalist. One other Ohioan out of 20 nominees was nominated for the category - Jose Salazar of Salazar in Cincinnati.
The James Beard Foundation will announce finalists on March 16, with winners celebrated on June 13 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.