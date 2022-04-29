Jeremy Umansky and Rich Shih’s “Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation” was nominated as a finalist for the 2022 James Beard Media Awards in the reference, history and scholarship category.
Finalists were announced on April 27, with “Koji Alchemy” up against “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller and “The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained + More Than 100 Essential Recipes” by Nik Sharma. Winners will be announced June 11 at Columbia College Chicago, hosted by Lisa Ling. This is the first time in the James Beard Foundation’s history that an event will be held dedicated to the Media Awards nominees.
“Koji Alchemy” was released on May 6, 2020, by Chelsea Green Publishing. The book explores modern koji use around the world – using it to rapidly age charcuterie, cheese and other ferments, and includes a foreword by author Sandor Katz of “The Art of Fermentation,” techniques for koji growing and curing, information on equipment and kitchen set up, and more than 35 recipes for sauces, pastes, ferments and alcohol.
Umansky, who co-owners Larder Delicatessen and Bakery in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district with partner Kenny Scott and wife Allie La Valle-Umansky, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the book’s selection has left him “tongue-tied.”
“This is the first time I’ve been nominated for the media award,” said Umansky, 39. “I’m relatively speechless. A lot of books, a lot of good books for that matter, get released every year. I was talking to someone from culinary school yesterday and he asked me the same thing. I told him that I’m tongue-tied and speechless, which doesn’t happen often.”
With a topic so specialized and niche, Umansky said it makes the honor mean that much more since a method he is passionate about and works with every day.
“When my co-author and I set out to write this book, from the beginning, we had outlines and marketing planned, since it’s important to publishers,” he said. “To us, this book is so specialized, we weren’t totally sure who the audience would be. Seeing that there has been an audience for it, outside of geeks and nerds like Rich and I, has made my soul and heart shine.”
Umansky said that he and Shih plan to go to Chicago with their spouses for the awards ceremony.
Larder is at 1455 W. 29th St.