University Settlement’s 15th annual Taste of Slavic Village is from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Bohemian National Hall at 4939 Broadway Ave. in Cleveland.
The event helps fund University Settlement programs. This year’s event will celebrate the history and culture of the Slavic Village. Attendees will have a chance to enjoy specialty foods from local restaurants, entertainment, raffle baskets and a wine pull.
Admission starts at $100 for general admission. A full table of eight is $500, and VIP single admission is $150.
For tickets, visit rebrand.ly/dpvnh3q.