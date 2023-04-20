Village Square Pizza reopened at 27349 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
Kind of One Concepts, a Cleveland-based hospitality group owned by Todd Leebow, announced the reopening April 4.
Kind of One Concepts acquired Village Square Pizza in 2022 as the restaurant prepared to shutter. The reopening brings an updated menu, pizzas, sandwiches and salads, according to Cleveland Business Journal.
Brad Race and Jordan Rolleston are the restaurant’s head chefs.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit villagesquarepizzeria.com.