Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Walnut Wednesdays have returned to Perk Plaza in Cleveland’s Erieview District.
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 2 through Sept. 1, food trucks and live music will be parked outside for residents, professionals and visitors alike.
The food trucks will rotate each week. The line up for June 9 includes MoBites Food Truck, Manna Truck CLE, Fired Up Taco Truck, Kona Ice of Pepper Pike, Smooth Rider Smoothies and Steaks and Hoagies Truck. Live music will be provided by Brent Kirby, who was voted “Best Singer” and also “Best Male Vocal” by the Cleveland Scene, and 2012, he was voted “Best Musician.”
Perk Plaza is at Walnut Avenue and East 12 Street in downtown Cleveland.