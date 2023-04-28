Wen’s Kitchen, a new Chinese restaurant, opened in early March at 3030 Superior Ave. in Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood.
The restaurant offers beef, duck and chicken-based dishes, among other proteins, as well as tofu and soybean dishes. It also offers side dishes like cheese wontons, egg rolls, potatoes, cucumber salad, and hot and sour preserved eggs.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
For more information or to place a pickup order, visit wenji3030.com or call 216-205-4859.