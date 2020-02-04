Westel’s Alibi & Hush, located in the former Cork’s Wine Bar, has plans to open early March in downtown Willoughby.
Advertising for the restaurant has included signs showing up on the door alluding to new establishments but with nods to popular culture titles, like Tequila Mockingbird Cantina, referencing the novel “To Kill A Mockingbird,” and Genco Olive Oil, a reference to “The Godfather.”
Customers can enjoy craft cocktails, local draft beers, a curated wine list, and canned and bottled beers. A variety of craft beers and appetizers will also be on the menu.
The cocktail bar will be split in half, with the “alibi” part of the bar being where customers walk in, and the “hush” half hidden behind a secret bookcase door. The hidden bar will have a 1920s speakeasy theme.
Westel’s Alibi & Hush will be at 4084 Erie St.