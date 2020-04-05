Western Reserve Distillers in Lakewood is making hand sanitizer in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message posted to its website and social media accounts, the business explained how it’s planning to distribute the product.
“Due to the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, we are able to produce and sell USDA organic food grade ethyl alcohol at 190 proof for the production of hand sanitizer,” the message read. “Our hand sanitizer will be available for pre-order only.”
Those interested can visit bit.ly/33KYc4w.
“We are only selling by the gallon and the first release will be April 3. (Bear) with us, we can’t make it overnight and some of the ingredients are in high demand. We’re doing out best to help out where we can.”
Each batch is $25, and sold out until June 5.
For more information, call the distillery at 216-333-9291.
Western Reserve Distillers is at 14221 Madison Ave. in Lakewood.