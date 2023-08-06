White Flower Cake Shoppe will hold its grand opening event, “Ice Cream Dream Party,” from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony preceding the event at 11:55 a.m., according to a news release.
The shop is located inside Eton Chagrin Boulevard’s Atrium Shops at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
The first 200 people in line will receive free ice cream cones. The first 25 people in line will receive swag bags containing mini dessert boxes, cake decorating supplies and a chance to win a $50 gift card to White Flower Cake Shoppe. Children will receive goody bags and can participate in various activities including a coloring contest.
Macarons, cupcakes, cakes and other desserts will be available for purchase.
The shop is owned by Lauren Bozich and Marianne Carroll, who met in junior high and turned their passion for baking into a home business creating custom cakes, the release said. They established White Flower Cake Shoppe in 2006, specializing in custom wedding and special occasion cakes. They have appeared on Food Network and WE TV, and have served clients including LeBron James, Jay Z and Lori Grenier, according to the release.