The White Flower Cake Shoppe is planning to open a new shop inside The Atrium at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.
The dessert shop will move from its original location at La Place Centre at Beachwood Place, which opened in 2007, to the new, larger store. A summer opening is planned for early August.
“Our new space at Eton is more than double our current space, and already comes with equipment,” White Flower Cake Shoppe said on its social media pages. “Which means we are about to double down on our production capacity and the ability to expand even more. The best part? We will be offering ice cream scoops too. You’ll be able to get a scoop of ice cream on any of our ready to go treats.”
Owners Lauren Benz and Marianne Carroll met in junior high while living in Mentor, according to a news release from Eton Chagrin Boulevard. Through college and beyond, they both worked in bakeries and out of their homes creating custom cakes. Their home business quickly grew, until in 2006, The White Flower Cake Shoppe opened. Since then, the shop has created custom cakes for clients like LeBron James, “Shark Tank’s” Lori Grenier, Jay Z, the Cleveland Art Museum, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and Motorcars Honda. They’ve also appeared on the Food Network and WE TV.
“We can’t wait to welcome these amazing women and their delicious cakes, macarons, cupcakes, brownies, cookies, ice cream, and more to Eton Chagrin Boulevard,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications of Stark Enterprises, said in the release. “We’re also very excited to welcome yet another homegrown company to our diverse lineup of local businesses inside The Atrium.”