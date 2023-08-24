Whoa Dough, a brand known for its plant-based cookie dough bars, is launching its newest product, Whoa Dough chocolate chip cookie dough, according to a recent news release.
The cookie dough, which is gluten-free and vegan, can be eaten raw or baked into cookies.
“It is certified gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and OU Kosher, making it suitable for individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions,” the release said. “The egg-free recipe ensures that consumers can safely enjoy the cookie dough raw without any concerns.”
Chagrin Falls resident and founder Todd Goldstein is affected by gluten intolerance, as are his sons, so he understands the importance of offering gluten-free snacking options, the release said.
“By introducing the chocolate chip cookie dough, Whoa Dough is not only catering to the needs of individuals with gluten intolerance but also appealing to a broader audience seeking tasty, versatile and healthier snacks,” Goldstein said in the release. “Whether enjoyed raw or baked, this mouth-watering cookie dough allows snack enthusiasts to indulge in their preferred way, accommodating different preferences and dietary restrictions, making it an exciting and inclusive addition to the Whoa Dough family.”
Whoa Dough chocolate chip cookie dough will be available starting this month, the release said. Whoa Dough’s other flavors include peanut butter cookie dough, peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough, oatmeal cookie dough, sugar sprinkle cookie dough, sugar cookie dough and brownie batter.
Whoa Dough launched in 2020. To learn more, visit whoadough.com.