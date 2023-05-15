Whoa Dough, a shelf-stable plant-based cookie dough bar that is also gluten-free and vegan, has been selected for the third cohort of Mondelez International’s SnackFutures CoLab start-up program.
Founded by Chagrin Falls resident Todd Goldstein, being selected as one of nine snack brands to participate in the program was “really exciting,” Goldstein told the Cleveland Jewish News. Whoa Dough went to market officially in January 2021, but Goldstein started working on it in 2019. There are seven flavors – oatmeal cookie, chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, sprinkle sugar cookie, brownie batter, peanut butter and sugar cookie.
The CoLab program will feature a 12-week curriculum of virtual and hands-on sessions, networking opportunities and a $20,000 grant, all starting on May 18. The program first launched in 2021, and was designed to build a portfolio of “disruptive brands” and venture pipeline for Mondelez, according to a news release. This year, the program sought start-ups that take a “unique approach to making snacks delicious,” focusing on those that can strengthen Mondelez’s core businesses and offer the potential to explore new categories, the release said.
Other participating brands include CocoTerra, DreamPops, Freezcake, Incredible Eats, Legally Addictive, Mezcla, New Gem and Steiner’s.
“When a company like Mondelez selects you as one of nine companies to go through a 12-week program and to have their resources and world-class expertise behind you, it’s validation for your brand,” Goldstein told the CJN. “It’s exciting to learn from the largest snacking company in the world. It is great market validation. I know there are a lot of people throughout the country and the world that have the same (allergens). So, a better-for-you and indulgent snack is what people are looking for.”
Throughout the program, Goldstein said participating start-ups will get a chance to visit Mondelez’s headquarters to engage with their team directly. Those meetings will allow Whoa Dough to learn how they approach their brands and apply those larger-scale efforts to Whoa Dough, he explained. Mondelez is the parent company of brands like Oreo, Ritz, Clif Bar, Toblerone and Cadbury Dairy Milk.
“Learning from the best in class and applying it to our own business, and to looking and validating some of the things we do internally with a larger company will help us learn if we’re doing it correctly and scale that accordingly,” Goldstein said.
As for what might come next, Goldstein said Whoa Dough is always innovating and thinking of the next big treat.
“I would say we will be launching a new innovation in Q3 of this year, and it’s not a bar,” he said. “I think fans of Whoa Dough will be really excited. It’s going to be an amazing treat.”