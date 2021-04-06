Wild Mango, an upscale, fine dining restaurant, is planning to open this summer at 139 Crocker Park Blvd. in Westlake.
The restaurant is owned and operated by Jai Wei. The menu is an homage to Asian street food, drawing inspiration from Asian, European and South American flavors. Items include spicy tuna tartar, baked Japanese eggplant, noodle bowls, grilled strip steak and BBQ ribs.
The restaurant, located next door to Aladdin’s Eatery near Sephora, the Cheesecake Factory and Barnes & Noble, will be approximately 8,000 square feet, and seat 180 diners inside and 100 diners on the patio.
“I have been dining at Wild Mango for several years, continually in awe and marvel with Jai Wei’s vision and design, all put on every single plate of food served at the restaurant,” Lidia Saluan Richani, executive vice president of leasing for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “I knew from my first bite of fresh sea scallop there years ago that I had to find a way to bring Jai Wei into the Stark Enterprises family. I am thrilled to now welcome him into Crocker Park, our experience epicenter. With us both in the business of creating unforgettable experiences for visitors, I would say this is the perfect fit.”
Another location is at Legacy Village at 25385 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. Wild Mango used to have a location at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted, but as of a Feb. 8 update from the restaurant, it has been closed.