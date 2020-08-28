Willoughby Brewing Company is seemingly closed, as the doors are locked with a sign on the front entrance indicating the space is for rent.
Owner Rollin Cooke III told cleveland.com that they haven’t received an eviction notice yet, but the water was shut off from inside the space and the locks have been changed to keep employees from entering the building. He said they also can’t access their product, which is locked inside the building, to sell to vendors.
All of Willoughby Brewing Company’s social media accounts say the restaurant is only “temporarily closed,” with no news yet of an reopening date or confirmation of full closure.
The brewery, which was one of northeast Ohio’s first breweries, first closed on Jan. 9 after failing to pay its sales taxes, causing the tax commissioner to suspend its vendor’s license. A notice was then posted to the entrance, but they reopened again Jan. 10. Along with other bars and restaurants in the pandemic, the space then closed again in March and reopened in early June.
Willoughby Brewing Company is at 4057 Erie St. in Willoughby.