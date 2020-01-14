Willoughby Brewing Company closed Jan. 9 after failing to pay its sales taxes, causing the tax commissioner to suspend its vendor’s license. A notice was posted to the door of the establishment, but the brewery reopened Jan. 10.
The brewery’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were deactivated following the temporary closure, and have not been reactivated.
A vendor’s license can be suspended if a company doesn’t file sales tax returns. In order to be reinstated, ownership needs to file return and remit what is owed, along with any penalties.
Willoughby Brewing Company, at 4057 Erie St., has been around for more than 20 years in Willoughby, serving up craft brews and pub food, and hosting community events.