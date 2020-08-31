Brim Kitchen and Brewery in Willoughby had its last day of service was Aug. 16, making way for new Barocco Arepa Bar and Hola Tacos locations.
The two story, white brick building will welcome both restaurants in the late summer or early fall, with Hola Tacos potentially looking to use the wood-fired grills for carry-out, dine-in and possible drive-thru service before that. Hola Tacos will use the main floor, with Barroco on the second in a smaller space featuring indoor and outdoor seating and its own bar. The brewing component will follow after a brewmaster has been identified.
Hola Tacos also has locations in Lakewood and Cleveland’s Larchmere neighborhood. Barocco has locations in Lakewood and Westlake.
The new location for both ventures is at 3941 Erie St. in Willoughby.